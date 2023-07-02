West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.