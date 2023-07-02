West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

