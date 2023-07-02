West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

