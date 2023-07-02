West Branch Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

