Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,250

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.06) to GBX 3,990 ($50.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,200 ($53.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Whitbread Price Performance

WTBDY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

About Whitbread

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

