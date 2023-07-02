White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.