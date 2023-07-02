White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

