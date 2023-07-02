White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

