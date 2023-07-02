White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

