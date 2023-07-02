White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 175,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

