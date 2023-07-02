White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $96.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

