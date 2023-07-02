WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $233,981.52 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.72 million and $233,981.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00365865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

