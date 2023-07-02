WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0200 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $235,795.78 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00367112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003321 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.