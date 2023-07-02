Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 28,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

