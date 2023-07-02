Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.12 and a 200 day moving average of $195.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

