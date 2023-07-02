WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

