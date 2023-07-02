Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Xylem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $10,222,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

