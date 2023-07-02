XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $289,788.83

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $289,788.83 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020419 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,602.47 or 1.00000848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00370899 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $304,712.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

