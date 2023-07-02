Zcash Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $536.16 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.84 or 0.00107789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

