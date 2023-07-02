ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,071,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.