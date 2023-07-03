0xBitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,387.20 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $711,246.54 and approximately $133,387.20 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

