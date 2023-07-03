2,821 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 5.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 35,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.88. 27,233,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,665,156. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

