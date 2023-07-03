3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Craig Coleman Acquires 1,109,786 Shares

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Free Report) insider Craig Coleman purchased 1,109,786 shares of 3P Learning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$1,220,764.60 ($813,843.07).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Craig Coleman purchased 1,400,000 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$1,680,000.00 ($1,120,000.00).

3P Learning Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.63.

3P Learning Company Profile

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, and Spellodrome, as well as ReadiWriter, and WordFlyers products.

