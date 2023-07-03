44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.06. The stock had a trading volume of 362,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

