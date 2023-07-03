44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,602. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.