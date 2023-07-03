44 Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,594,730. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.