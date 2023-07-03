44 Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. 292,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.