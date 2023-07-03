44 Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $728.69. 211,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

