44 Wealth Management LLC Has $938,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $31.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.53. 436,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,453. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.