44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.47. 330,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

