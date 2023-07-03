44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,382 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 1.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 261,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,228. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

