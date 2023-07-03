44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ABG stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.06. 21,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.31. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

