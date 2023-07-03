58,019 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

