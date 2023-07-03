6,075 Shares in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT opened at $39.94 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $145.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

See Also

