888 Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,349. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

