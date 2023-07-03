94,491 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,281,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

