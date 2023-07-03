ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $3,568.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,274.69 or 1.00038880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002949 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $338.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

