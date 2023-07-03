Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Suzanne C. Winter Sells 17,085 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Accuray Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
