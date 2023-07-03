Achain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $230,809.20 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $230,809.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.