ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 3.6%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 526,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,257,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,274.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,918,969 shares of company stock worth $80,168,962 in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $6,291,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 493,002 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

