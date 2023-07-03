aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $175.65 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

