AFS Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 977 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,610. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

