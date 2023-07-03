AFS Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 321.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 235.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 56.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 372,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

