AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.73. 505,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,436. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

