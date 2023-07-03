AGF Management (AGFMF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AGF Management to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AGF Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.40%. Given AGF Management’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares AGF Management and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.44 AGF Management Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million 32.34

AGF Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGF Management rivals beat AGF Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About AGF Management

(Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis to make its investments. AGF Management Limited was founded in 1957 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.