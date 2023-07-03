AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 over the last three months.

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.