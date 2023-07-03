Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

