Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

