Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.0 %

ANCTF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

