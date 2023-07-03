Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$78.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

